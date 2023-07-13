The winners of the South Wales Argus Schools and Education Awards, in association with New Directions, were announced at a ceremony at Chepstow Racecourse on June 28.

The University of South Wales (USW) were crowned University of the Year, sponsored by GPT Environmental Services, at the glittering ceremony.

At the ceremony the university was described as aiming “to innovate and work with students and communities on economic, social and cultural levels.”

The university ‘looks to address identified needs and achieve the best outcomes for individual learners and organisations. Employers work closely with USW to co-create curricula that support their future needs and provides them with a skilled and relevant workforce they can rely on.’

On winning the award Dr Ben Calvert, vice-chancellor of USW, said the “award belongs to all of our USW family.”

Dr Ben Calvert said: “I am delighted that we won ‘University of the Year’.

“Celebrating our ‘10 years of Impact’ has given us the chance to reflect on, and be proud of, all that we have achieved as an organisation.

“USW has been dedicated to creating positive change and making a real impact which is felt outside our campus buildings, across South Wales, and further afield. Thank you, this award belongs to all of our USW family.

“I would also like to offer congratulations to Libanus Primary School, one of our key educational partners, for being recognised as Primary School of the Year.”

Also, at the awards St Albans RC High School in Pontypool was crowned Secondary School of the Year.

Headteacher Stephen Lord said: "We were delighted to be awarded ‘Secondary School of the Year ‘at the prestigious South Wales Argus Education awards ceremony.

“To be recognised as a school where pupils feel happy, safe and receive a high-quality education is very humbling and a reflection of the amazing staff and pupils we have in St Alban’s RC High School."

Whilst Coleg Gwent teacher Christine Jenkins won the Lifetime Achievement award.

At the ceremony the 77-year-old was described as a “daily inspiration to the lecturing team at the college and somebody who is hugely appreciated, both by staff and students.”

