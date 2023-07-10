If you're looking to book a last minute trip away this month, Cardiff Airport has you covered with flights available for as little as £12 to various locations across the UK, Europe and beyond.

With the summer holidays fast approaching, families will be looking to lock in their travel plans and there are a host of locations accessible from Cardiff Airport this month at a price that won't break the bank. 

From Belfast and Ibiza to Paris and Dubrovnik there are a number of destinations you can travel to from Cardiff Airport in July for under £100.

13 cheapest holiday destinations under £100 from Cardiff Airport in July 2023

Here are some of the cheapest travel options available out of Cardiff Airport in July 2023 according to Skyscanner:

Belfast, Ireland

Cost: £12

Flight type: Direct

Dublin, Ireland

Cost: £13

Flight type: Direct

Paris, France

Cost: £35

Flight type: One stop

South Wales Argus: Skyscanner has come up with some of the cheapest flights out of Cardiff Airport this month.Skyscanner has come up with some of the cheapest flights out of Cardiff Airport this month. (Image: PA)

Brussels, Belgium

Cost: £36

Flight type: One stop

Copenhagen, Denmark

Cost: £75

Flight type: One stop

Faro, Portugal

Cost: £41

Flight type: Direct

Lisbon, Portugal

Cost: £89

Flight type: One stop

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Cost: £43

Flight type: One stop

Barcelona, Spain

Cost: £53

Flight type: One stop

Ibiza, Spain

Cost: £55

Flight type: One stop

Venice, Italy

Cost: £64

Flight type: One stop

South Wales Argus: Venice is among one of the cheapest holiday destinations from Cardiff Airport this month.Venice is among one of the cheapest holiday destinations from Cardiff Airport this month. (Image: Myung Jung Kim/PA)

Rome, Italy

Cost: £77

Flight type: One stop

Dubrovnik, Croatia

Cost: £74

Flight type: Direct