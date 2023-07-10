With the summer holidays fast approaching, families will be looking to lock in their travel plans and there are a host of locations accessible from Cardiff Airport this month at a price that won't break the bank.

From Belfast and Ibiza to Paris and Dubrovnik there are a number of destinations you can travel to from Cardiff Airport in July for under £100.

13 cheapest holiday destinations under £100 from Cardiff Airport in July 2023

Here are some of the cheapest travel options available out of Cardiff Airport in July 2023 according to Skyscanner:

Belfast, Ireland

Cost: £12

Flight type: Direct

Dublin, Ireland

Cost: £13

Flight type: Direct

Paris, France

Cost: £35

Flight type: One stop

Skyscanner has come up with some of the cheapest flights out of Cardiff Airport this month. (Image: PA)

Brussels, Belgium

Cost: £36

Flight type: One stop

Copenhagen, Denmark

Cost: £75

Flight type: One stop

Faro, Portugal

Cost: £41

Flight type: Direct

Lisbon, Portugal

Cost: £89

Flight type: One stop

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Cost: £43

Flight type: One stop

Barcelona, Spain

Cost: £53

Flight type: One stop

Ibiza, Spain

Cost: £55

Flight type: One stop

Venice, Italy

Cost: £64

Flight type: One stop

Venice is among one of the cheapest holiday destinations from Cardiff Airport this month. (Image: Myung Jung Kim/PA)

Rome, Italy

Cost: £77

Flight type: One stop

Dubrovnik, Croatia

Cost: £74

Flight type: Direct