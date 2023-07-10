Jamie Sansom, from Newport, was reportedly taken to hospital this morning after he was reportedly stabbed at a secondary school in Gloucestershire.

Labelled as a ‘wonderful teacher’ Mr Sansom was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition after Tewkesbury Academy in Ashchurch Road, Tewkesbury, was placed on lockdown, according to The Telegraph.

A GoFundMe page has been set up and has already made £3k from well-wishers.

The GoFundMe page reads: “He risked his life for a child, he is a teacher that is now known as a hero.

“He was stabbed by a child in school but he stepped in to protect the child. A true hero.”

A teenager, from Tewkesbury, allegedly fled the scene and was arrested by armed officers in the nearby Stoke Orchard area at 11am.

A knife has been recovered and a teenage boy is being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder.

A Tewkesbury Academy spokesman said: “We are grateful to all our staff, parents and students for their patience and understanding during what has been a difficult morning, while our thoughts are with our injured colleague – we wish him a swift and successful recovery.”

Tewkesbury Academy, a state secondary school for 11 to 18-year-olds, is part of the Cabot Learning Federation, a multi-academy trust responsible for a number of academies in the South West of England.

Pupils were reunited with their families on Monday afternoon – with some leaving school earlier – after lockdown was lifted.

There were tears and hugs as the youngsters were let go.

Among the parents waiting to collect their children was Michelle Smith, who was waiting for her 13-year-old son Alex, who is in year eight.

Mrs Smith said she was “very relieved” to be able to collect him.

The injured teacher is “very popular” with parents and pupils alike, she told PA.

Earlier today, teachers at the nearby Tirlebrook Primary School posted on Facebook to say their school had also been locked down on police advice.

To view the Gofundme page click here.