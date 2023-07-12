JADE VASSALLO, 19, of Clifton Place, Newport was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she pleaded guilty to assault by beating of police officers PCs Harry Organ, Robert Elmes and Ellie Geraci, and being drunk and disorderly on May 23.

She must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was fined £120.

JASDEET GILL, 24, of George Street, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to a public order offence at the Grange University Hospital, Cwmbran on June 16.

SAKHAWAT ALI, 25, of Temple Street, Newport was fined £240 after he pleaded guilty to causing Gwent Police Sergeant Nicholas Thomas racially aggravated intentional harassment/alarm/distress, possession of crack cocaine and failing to surrender.

He must also pay £85 costs.

WILLIAM BURLEY, 21, of Station Road, Caerleon, Newport was banned from driving for 13 months after pleading guilty to drink driving with 42 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Castle Street on April 9.

He was fined £270 and must pay a £108 surcharge and £85 costs.

ANDREW GREY, 25, of Lily Way, Rogerstone, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drink driving with 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Kingsway on June 17.

He was fined £343 and must pay a £137 surcharge and £85 costs.

ANGHARAD PITT, 29, of Midsummer Road, Pontrhydyrun, Cwmbran must pay £304 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on the A4042 on February 1.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

TINA ANN O'NEILL, 60, of Royal Oak Drive, Newport must pay £1,002 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance, driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone and a tyre offence Chepstow Road on March 2.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

NEIL JAMES, 38, of Richmond Street, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 54mph in a 40mph zone on Spencer Way on February 16.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ANDRE ANTHONY TAYLOR, 31, of Arnold Close, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARTIN LANE, 42, of Cripps Avenue, Cefn Golau, Tredegar must pay £281 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Lake Road, Brynmawr on April 2.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

OSMAN SHAHABI, 24, of Caerleon Road, Newport must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on George Street on February 17.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SHAUN AARON YOUNG, 27, of Longfellow Gardens, Graig-y-Rhacca, Caerphilly must pay £207 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without a licence on Pandy Road, Bedwas on February 18.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.