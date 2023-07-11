Hailed as a hero, teacher Jamie Sansom was taken to hospital with a single stab wound after being attacked at Tewkesbury Academy in Gloucestershire just after 9am on Monday.

The academy was locked down and two neighbouring schools were also asked to shut their doors as a “precaution”, assistant chief constable Richard Ocone of Gloucestershire Police said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up and has already made £3k from well-wishers.

The GoFundMe page reads: “He risked his life for a child, he is a teacher that is now known as a hero.

“He was stabbed by a child in school but he stepped in to protect the child. A true hero.”

The teacher, who was earlier said to be in a stable condition, was discharged from hospital on Monday evening, police confirmed – while the suspect remains in custody.

A force spokesman said: “We can update you that the victim has now been discharged from hospital.

“The suspect remains in custody while inquiries continue.”

A teenager, from Tewkesbury, allegedly fled the scene and was arrested by armed officers in the nearby Stoke Orchard area at 11am.

A knife has been recovered and a teenage boy is being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder.

Tewkesbury Academy, a state secondary school for 11 to 18-year-olds, is part of the Cabot Learning Federation, a multi-academy trust responsible for a number of academies in the South West of England.

Pupils were reunited with their families on Monday afternoon – with some leaving school earlier – after lockdown was lifted.

There were tears and hugs as the youngsters were let go.

Year seven pupil Katie Gardiner, 12, was collected from the school gates by her parents Martyn and Julia Gardiner.

“It was quite scary as we had never had anything like that before. My old primary school also got shut down,” the schoolgirl told the PA news agency.

“The teachers did a really good job in keeping us calm and making sure we had fun.”

