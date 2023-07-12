Joyce’s Pantry, located in Pontypool Market, is to close its doors for good on Saturday, July 29.

Owner Mel said she has “tried so many different things to sell but no improvement.”

Mel’s father previously owned the pantry for 21 years.

Speaking to the Argus Mel said: “The footfall just isn't in Pontypool anymore.

“I have tried so many different things to sell but no improvement.

“I've posted leaflets offering delivery services around the areas but still no joy. I took over from my dad who ran it for 21 years. When I took over I renamed it as I offered more variety of raw meats than my dad.

“For the first months we were doing OK. As time goes by most of Pontypool market has seen a rapid decline in footfall."

She added: “I am so sad to say that Pontypool is no longer how it was.”

Outside Joyce’s Pantry (Image: Joyce’s Pantry)

Joyce’s Pantry announced their closure on Facebook and thanked their customers for their ‘continued support.’

The post was met with an onslaught of messages of support.

Facebook user Russel Edwards said: “Devastating news.

“You two have worked so hard and given it everything.

“Hold your heads up high. Pontypool has lost a great asset.”

Whilst Gabby Butt said: “So sorry to hear this.

“Pontypool is losing good independent shops left right and centre, there’s going to be nothing left and its already almost at that stage.

“Hope you can find somewhere new to move too and hope you’re all ok.”