Darren Hill from Newport has pleaded guilty to stalking her between April 15 and 25 as well as two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

These offences put him in breach of an eight-week prison sentence that was suspended for two years.

Hill’s barrister Joshua Scouller asked the judge Recorder David Harris to adjourn the case for a pre-sentence report.

His lawyer said: “The defendant has worked well with probation and is keen to work with them again.”

Recorder Harris put back the sentence to August 8.

But he told Hill: “The likelihood is that there will be a sentence of immediate imprisonment.”

The 34-year-old defendant, of Libeneth Road, was remanded in custody after appearing before Newport Crown Court.