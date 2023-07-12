Luke Sperduti, 26, currently works as an operations supervisor for the firm in Bristol.

He consumes a staggering 6,000-6,500 calories a day - significantly more than the NHS guidelines of 2,000-2,500 for the average man.

Mr Sperduti discovered his love for powerlifting when in the military and spent almost five years in the Royal Engineers, leaving the army to give becoming a strongman his full attention.

"Ever since I was young, I’ve loved watching the strongest man competitions on TV," he said.

"In the army I had a real drive for physical fitness, and after being encouraged to powerlift, I realised I had a knack for it, and thought it was something I could pursue."

He has successfully pursued this dream, coming second in Wales’s Strongest Man and Woman in 2022 and 10th in UK’s Strongest Man in 2023.

Luke Sperduti discovered his love for powerlifting while he was in the army. (Image: Clearbox Communications)

To start his day Mr Sperduti has a big bowl of cereal before a two-hour training session in the gym.

After this he will have a quick bite of eggs on toast, or maybe a treat from Greggs.

On his first break after arriving at work, he has two servings of curry and rice, or something similar.

During his second break, he has another helping of pasta or another source of carbohydrates, as well as having a protein shake before bed and snacking throughout the day.

For the upcoming competition, on July 23, Mr Sperduti does not lack support.

At work, Amazon Bristol delivery station manager Nils Venhuizen praised his employee.

"Luke is a great asset to our team, and we are all very excited to cheer him on as he takes part in his competition," Mr Venhuizen said.

"We have seen first-hand how much time and effort he’s put into his preparation and are proud of him already. Good luck, Luke!"

Mr Sperduti praised Amazon, his gym and his girlfriend for all the support they have given him, and he is aiming higher than just the Welsh Strongest Man Competition this month.

"I really believe I can push myself and go far," he said. "I have to be committed and push for it, but the dream is to compete at the World’s Strongest Man."

Mr Sperduti will compete in the Wales' Strongest man contest on July 23, which runs from 11am to 5pm, at the Cardiff International Sports Campus.