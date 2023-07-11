SUPERMARKET chain Lidl has confirmed it is looking at potentially opening a new store in Blackwood.
The German firm told the Caerphilly Observer it was "continuing to explore options to bring a new Lidl store to Blackwood" - and said it "looks forward to sharing any firm plans with the community as soon as we're in a position to do so."
Lidl currently has stores in Newport, Cwmbran, Chepstow, Monmouth, Tredegar, Caerphilly, Ystrad Mynach and Risca.
Meanwhile, Blackwood is currently home to Asda, Aldi and Home Bargains stores, while there is a Sainsbury's in nearby Pontllanfraith.
Blackwood's independent councillor Kevin Etheridge has written to Lidl asking it to open a store in the town.
Cllr Etheridge said Lidl had responded to him saying Blackwood is a target location but it had yet to find a suitable location.
He said Lidl opening a Blackwood store would "bring employment to our community" and added: "I believe my residents would welcome competition and choice."
Lidl branches in Gwent:
- Caerphilly: Beddau Way
- Chepstow: Bulwark Road
- Cwmbran: Woodside Road
- Hengoed: Pengam Road
- Monmouth: Redbrook Road
- Newport: Cardiff Road
- Newport: Usk Way
- Risca: Commercial Street
- Tredegar: Gelli Road
