A GWENT man has appeared in court accused of flashing.
Luke Davies, 33, from Cwmbran has been charged with exposure allegedly committed in the town on June 11.
He appeared at Newport Crown Court via video link from Parc Prison in Bridgend.
No plea was entered by Davies, from Stevelee, Coed Eva.
The case was adjourned by Judge Daniel Williams and the defendant was remanded in custody.
