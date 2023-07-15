This two-bedroom house in Abertillery is “ideal” for a first-time buyer or an investor – it needs a renovation which makes it ideal for someone to put their “own stamp on it”.

The property is being marketed by Cariad Property and is listed on Rightmove with a purchase price of £60,000.

Entering through the front door of the property, which includes stained glass panelling, there is a ground floor hallway which leads to a lounge and a dining room.

The carpet in these rooms has seen better days, but a potential buyer could easily replace the flooring to create their dream home.

Both the lounge and dining room are open plan with windows to the front and back; the lounge currently has some built-in storage.

The dining room also includes a door to the stairs, along with one leading to the kitchen.

Currently the kitchen has a variety of base and wall units, along with a sink, and space for an oven. The kitchen floor and walls are largely tiled, with this room leading to a small lobby which includes a bathroom and access to the back garden.

The bathroom includes a bathtub, with an electric shower over it, allowing people the best of both worlds when it comes to hygiene. There is also a sink and toilet based in this ground floor bathroom.

Up the stairs, accessible through the dining room, is a small landing with doors to two bedrooms, which both currently have carpet and could benefit from a fresh lick of paint (or roll of wallpaper).

Bedroom one is 3.90m x 3.18m and boasts two windows to the front of the house.

Bedroom two is 3.68m x 2.88m with a window to the back of the house.

The windows in both bedrooms appear fairly large and likely to bring a lot of natural light into the house.

The full listing for this property is available on Rightmove here: https://rb.gy/75j0k