Will Butes, 26, who turned to food for “comfort” would previously eat McDonalds and Greggs every day.

The Pontypool man would consume 3000-5000 calories a day leading him to “a deep hole.”

Before his weight loss Will weighed just under 22 stone (Image: Will Butes)

Now his daily calorie count has dropped massively to 1700.

Mr Butes said: “I ate food constantly, I would have breakfast before I went to work at 5:30am, then I would get a McDonalds every day at around 8:15am. I would also get a Greggs every day.

“I was comfort eating and stress eating.

“I was just under 20 stone at 16 and I would cover my weight with a vest.

Will as a child (Image: Will Butes)

“I never used to have pictures with my top off, I can take all the selfies I want now.

“In 18 months, I have lost half my body weight.

“I had no personal trainer; I feel a million percent better now and a lot more confident in myself.”

The Pontypool man has lost half his body weight in 18 months (Image: Will Butes)

The 26-year-old said the secret to his weight loss is as simple as going to the gym and eating healthy.

Mr Butes, a keen competitive racer, gave up on his racing dream when he was 15 leaving him “heartbroken”.

“When my mum and dad got a divorce my racing came to an end, I was heartbroken it was like I lost someone”, said Mr Butes.

“I started having mental problems, I was in such a deep hole. I started putting on more and more weight and thought my dream had gone.

Will as a young racer (Image: Will Butes)

“I was on loads of anti-depressants between the ages of 16-20. I went to the doctors on my own and didn’t tell anyone.

“I was glued to motor sports when I was younger, dad took me when I was about 4/5. I can still remember the smell of the hot exhaust

“In 2006 dad entered me into a race academy when I was about 9/10. I was the biggest driver on the grid but still came third and came third in the Welsh championships in 2007.

"I was always the bigger person.

“I needed a bigger car because of the size of me.

Will called his dad his number 1 fan (Image: Will Butes)

“I want to say I am from Pontypool and I am a professional racing driver.”

Mr Butes thanked his dad Will Butes and girlfriend Chloe for all their support.

Now in a triumphant turnaround Mr Butes is due to take part in the upcoming season in the Miltek Civic Cup 2024 and Tegiwa Type R trophy.

Mr Butes has set up a GoFundMe page to help make his dream career a reality.

You can view the GoFundMe page here and can follow him on social media @WillButtsyRacing.