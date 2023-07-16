A PONTYPOOL man who ate takeaways every day has dropped 10 stone in just 18 months.
Will Butes, 26, who turned to food for “comfort” would previously eat McDonalds and Greggs every day.
The Pontypool man would consume 3000-5000 calories a day leading him to “a deep hole.”
Now his daily calorie count has dropped massively to 1700.
Mr Butes said: “I ate food constantly, I would have breakfast before I went to work at 5:30am, then I would get a McDonalds every day at around 8:15am. I would also get a Greggs every day.
“I was comfort eating and stress eating.
“I was just under 20 stone at 16 and I would cover my weight with a vest.
“I never used to have pictures with my top off, I can take all the selfies I want now.
“In 18 months, I have lost half my body weight.
“I had no personal trainer; I feel a million percent better now and a lot more confident in myself.”
The 26-year-old said the secret to his weight loss is as simple as going to the gym and eating healthy.
Mr Butes, a keen competitive racer, gave up on his racing dream when he was 15 leaving him “heartbroken”.
“When my mum and dad got a divorce my racing came to an end, I was heartbroken it was like I lost someone”, said Mr Butes.
“I started having mental problems, I was in such a deep hole. I started putting on more and more weight and thought my dream had gone.
“I was on loads of anti-depressants between the ages of 16-20. I went to the doctors on my own and didn’t tell anyone.
“I was glued to motor sports when I was younger, dad took me when I was about 4/5. I can still remember the smell of the hot exhaust
“In 2006 dad entered me into a race academy when I was about 9/10. I was the biggest driver on the grid but still came third and came third in the Welsh championships in 2007.
"I was always the bigger person.
“I needed a bigger car because of the size of me.
“I want to say I am from Pontypool and I am a professional racing driver.”
Mr Butes thanked his dad Will Butes and girlfriend Chloe for all their support.
Now in a triumphant turnaround Mr Butes is due to take part in the upcoming season in the Miltek Civic Cup 2024 and Tegiwa Type R trophy.
Mr Butes has set up a GoFundMe page to help make his dream career a reality.
You can view the GoFundMe page here and can follow him on social media @WillButtsyRacing.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here