A MAN is to stand trial next week accused of sexually assaulting a woman.
Andrew Tucker, 37, from Pontypool has pleaded not guilty to the charge that the prosecution alleges occurred on May 19, 2022.
The defendant, of Oakdale Place, Pontnewynydd appeared for a pre-trial review hearing at Newport Crown Court.
His trial is due to take place at Cardiff Crown Court on July 17.
Tucker was represented by Hywel Davies and the prosecution by Rebecca Griffiths.
The defendant was granted conditional bail by Judge Daniel Williams.
