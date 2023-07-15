Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has announced the sale of Crick Care Home in the village of Crick, near Caldicot.

Crick Care Home is a managed nursing home registered with the Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW) to provide care for up to 49 residents.

The business occupies an impressive, attractive manor house building - with a purpose-built extension on a site of just under an acre.

The property also comprises 47 bedrooms and boasts large rooms, a warm homely feel and excellent garden facilities.

The home has been under the ownership of Somendra Khosla of Golden Care Home Group for more than 30 years and was brought to market earlier this year to allow him to retire.

Following a sales process with Oliver McCarthy at Christie & Co, it has been purchased by Tom Bursnall, a local operator with two homes looking to expand across South Wales.

Mr Bursnall said: “I was wanting to expand my portfolio across South Wales, and so I’m pleased to have acquired Crick Care Home which will complement the other homes in our portfolio.

"I’m looking forward to working with the experienced team at Crick Care Home and seeing where we can take the business going forward.”

Oliver McCarthy, associate director – Care at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, said: “After 30 years of ownership, I’m delighted to have supported Somendra on his road to retirement, and I’m equally pleased for Tom who has acquired this exciting care opportunity.

“Buyer appetite in South Wales remains strong and we are seeing a number of large and regional operators wanting to expand their portfolios which is a very positive sign for the sector.”

Crick Care Home was sold for an undisclosed price.