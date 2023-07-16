Figures published by Gwent Police under a Freedom of Information Act request show the force counted five animals of banned breeds among the 25 it seized in 2022.

The force also had five dogs put down or destroyed - it was not known whether these were the same dogs as the banned breeds.

And Gwent Police said it spent more than £20,000 on kennelling, veterinary treatment and the putting down or destroying of dangerous dogs last year.

The region has hit the national headlines over the past two years, following the deaths of two people in Caerphilly who had been attacked by dogs.

In November 2021, schoolboy Jack Lis, aged 10, was killed by an American XL Bully dog at a house in the Penyrheol area of the town.

Shirley Patrick. (Image: Wales News Service)

Then, last December, just a few streets away from where Jack died, 83-year-old Shirley Patrick was seriously injured in a separate dog attack in her home. She died in hospital 17 days later.

Also in Penyrheol, a five-month-old baby was rushed to hospital in April this year with injuries, believed to be "non-life threatening", following a dog attack.

The series of shocking attacks has fuelled calls for changes to the UK's rules on dangerous dogs and banned breeds.

Jack's mother, Emma Whitfield, said last month "there needs to be a change" in legislation to instead focus on the conduct of dog owners.

Jack Lis. (Image: Wales News Service)

Echoing calls made by the local MP and a Senedd member, Ms Whitfield said she believed the Dangerous Dogs Act - an act of Parliament prohibiting or restricting certain types of dogs - does not work, and is unable to protect people as it is reactive rather than proactive.

"My initial reaction was there should be a ban on the breed," she said, referring to Beast, the dog which killed her son. "Get rid of every single one of them. I did not feel these dogs should be kept, especially by people who do not know how to look after them."

Emma Whitfield and her son Jack Lis. (Image: Newsquest)

But after witnessing CCTV footage, played in court, of Beast's owner "kicking and punching the dog in the head", Ms Whitfield said: "I just thought 'is it any wonder a dog behaves aggressively if this is the way it is treated?'"

She added: "I realise it is not so simple as banning other dogs.

"It is extremely important for people to hear my story and understand there needs to be change.

"Jack’s death could have been avoided if the owners were more responsible people.

"I want to make sure no one else is ever put in the position of me and my family."

In February, Gwent Police also announced officers had seized 13 other dogs in Caerphilly to date in 2023.