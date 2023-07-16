Alex Baston, whose father Simon owns the market and spearheaded its regeneration and re-opening last year, plans to bring live entertainment to the vacant unit next door to Anna Cake Couture.

The former unit of wine shop Vin Van will be turned into an interactive gaming unit which will include retro gaming systems, arcade games, shuffleboard, and interactive darts.

Alex Baston said: “We are looking to bring competitive socialising to Newport by providing interactive entertainment to the community.

“We are trying to bring more aspects to the market, where they can do something that is not available in the town centre.

“So, there will be retro games, arcade games, shuffleboard and interactive darts in that unit available for families, parties and functions.”

Games such as Interactive Darts, Shuffleboard and retro gaming planned for Newport Market (Image: Newsquest/Mike Boden)

Sugar, a traditional sweet shop was the newest addition to Newport Market, that specialises in selling retro sweets such as wine gums, dolly mixtures, chocolate limes and many more.

Three current business in the Market - Ostuni, Be flawless by Sarah, and Jamieson’s Juice Factory - will be expanding their businesses into nearby vacant units.

Mr Baston told the Argus that he is delighted with the progress of the current and new businesses in the market.

He added: “The sweet shop is one of the best additions we have had to Newport Market, it’s amazing as it’s a traditional market shop element with that modern element too.

Some of the New additions to Newport Market (Image: Newsquest/Sugar Newport)

“They are offering everything for all ages of the community to buy into, be flawless by Sarah is doing so well that she has tripled the size of her business within a year.

“Friends hair salon are doing really well, and Ostuni and the juice bar are doing well and are expanding their business within the market.”

There are also plans to bring private dining to the market, where people can order from the food vendors in a private setting instead of a busy food hall.

The private dining rooms will be available for hire, for private parties, corporate or people who are anxious to sit in the food court.

The new children's softplay now open at Newport Market (Image: Newsquest)

“We want to make the private dining rooms an inclusive area, for those anxious of eating in the food court they can hire the room for a private dining experience or a private party," Mr Baston said.

A new children’s soft play area has also opened near Whocult donuts.