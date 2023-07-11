In a letter to parents last month, Rhydri Primary School confirmed the decision was originally made due to financial pressures associated with declining numbers.

The number of children at Rhydri has dropped from around 80 to around 60 since the Covid pandemic - a decrease of 25 per cent.

After talks with parents and council officers, the school's governing body, which is shared with Bedwas Junior School, has now decided to keep three classes. A plan to proactively attract pupils to the school has also been agreed.

Chairman of governors Andrew Diplock said: “Rhydri school is at the heart of a fantastic community, a few minutes from Caerphilly and Cardiff. The passion of the teaching team and parents adds a real magic that every pupil benefits from.

"We’re working with parents on a plan that will grow the school a little but keep it small enough to retain that unique offer.”

Parents of children who attend the 122-year-old-school, which is located in Rudry and a six-minute drive from Lisvane, have rallied to support it.

Caroline Collings, of Llanbradach, explained: "We choose to travel the extra distance to bring our children to Rhydri school. A small, inclusive, rural setting is like hitting gold for families with an special educational needs child, the positive impact this school’s nurturing nature has had on our son is immeasurable.”

Fellow parent Beth Whittaker thinks many people won’t realise the school is available to them.

She said: “We already have pupils travelling from across Caerphilly and Cardiff to attend the school but it’s always been something of a hidden gem.

"We’re now seeking to grow the school and tell everybody what we offer. We have a few spaces for this September but once the secret’s out places for next year will be hard to come by.

"Everyone who comes to visit falls in love with the school, just like we did.”