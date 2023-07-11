Global pop superstar Swift announced last month she would be bringing her Eras Tour to the UK and Europe in 2024 including a show at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Tuesday, June 18 with special guests Paramore.

Pre-sale tickets went on sale yesterday with fans who pre-ordered Swift's Midnights album qualifying for early access tickets to her UK shows.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour is coming to Cardiff on 18 June 2024 with special guest Paramore.



Those that didn't purchase the album were given the opportunity to register for tickets when the pop superstar announced her tour last month.

Swifties faced an anxious wait last week when ticket codes were sent out to the lucky fans selected at random from those that registered.

General ticket sales begin next week with tickets to the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, show going on sale on Wednesday, July 19 from 3 pm.

Fans reveal seating plan for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show at Principality Stadium

One fan has taken to Twitter to reveal the seating plan for the Taylor Swift Eras Tour show at Principality Stadium next June.

The seating layout for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show at Principality Stadium has been revealed. (Image: Orla/Twitter)

The Cardiff-based stadium is split up into nine different areas, with all sections of the complex being used.

The nine areas are:

Front left standing

Front right standing

General admission standing

Lower tier

Middle tier

Suites

Upper tier

Middle tier (side view)

Upper tier (side view)

Tickets will vary in price for each section.

How much do tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour UK shows cost?





Fans with access to pre-sale tickets yesterday took to social media to share the prices people will be forking out for a place at one of the singer's UK shows.

According to one Swiftie on Twitter, the price for Taylor Swift Eras Tour UK tickets are as follows:

Karma Is My Boyfriend Package - £387.40

I Remember It All Too Well Package - £332.40

Ready For It Package - £277.40

It's A Love Story Package - £222.40

We Never Go Out of Style Package - £196

Front Standing (left) - £172.25

Front Standing (right) - £172.25

General Admission (standing) - £110.40

PL1 seats - £194.75

PL3 seats - £149.75

PL3 seats (side view) - £149.75

PL4 seats - £110.40

PL4 seats (side view) - £110.40

PL5 seats - £87.90

PL5 seats (side view) - £87.90

PL6 seats - £76.65

PL7 seats - £58.65

These ticket prices are based on the Wembley Stadium show in London and may vary slightly for different venues across the UK.