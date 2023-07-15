Although some food businesses have left since the redevelopment was revealed in 2022, the stalls aren't left vacant for too long.

A recent addition is Masala Craft which opened in Newport Market last month, replacing Pie Royale, which was based at the market for five months.

Masala Craft specialises in Indian street food with the menu featuring curries (including chicken tikka masala), loaded fries, chicken wings, and more – including vegetarian options.

Our lifestyle reporter, Leah Powell, went with a friend to try out the new venture.

Here is their review:

Dining at Newport Market is always a unique experience as the food hall brings together those eating from any of the many food venues.

Masala Craft has menu boards, but prices aren't included on here, and when I asked about prices I was told to scan a QR code and look online.

This ordering system can be efficient - plus allows people to order from multiple businesses if desired - but might not be to everyone's taste.

My friend ordered chicken tikka masala (£10), and masala paneer with naan bread (£6.50) which totalled £16.50. Not the cheapest meal ever, but not atypical of the prices at Newport Market.

I ordered dirty fries with butter chicken which cost £9, plus a 22p service charge, equating to £9.22.

Food was brought to us promptly and it was all extremely well presented; in a day an age where everything is expected to be 'Instagrammable' this was a nice touch.

My dish was well portioned and arrived piping hot, with a good ratio of meat to fries. The chicken was well cooked and crispy, complimented by the sauce which was creamy and tasty - not too hot, nor too mild. Even the fries tasted fresh and delicious; it was a fairly filling meal and I ate every mouthful.

In fact, my friend envied my dish and said – if they returned – they’d likely order the fries which looked "really good" instead.

Their chicken tikka masala was “not too spicy but with a kick” and they enjoyed it, but admitted:

“The curry was okay, but I’ve had better from the chilled aisle in a supermarket for half the price.”

We agreed that the paneer was well presented and yummy and we'd be likely to order it again.

Overall, we enjoyed our experience with the side dishes standing out a little more than the main course of curry.

Although our meals were a little expensive they were in keeping with the prices at Newport Market.

So, while I wouldn't be opposed to returning to Masala Craft next time I fancy a treat, there's plenty of competition depending what foodies are craving at the time.