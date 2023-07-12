The art installation was designed to look like a pebble.

However, after it was placed in Chepstow to commemorate 10 years of the Wales coastal path, it received widespread derision after it was pointed out that it resembled a "giant baked potato".

After news that independent craft shop Pig and Pip, on the town's high street, had begun selling potato-themed souvenirs, it wasn't long before other businesses thought up ideas of their own.

Sweet shop Château Bonbon was soon on the scene with their Potato Pick n' Mix.

Now, the sweet shop has added a new twist in time for the summer holidays - the baked potato on tour competition.

"With holidays starting don’t forget to purchase a Pic n Mix Chepstow Pebble (£1) from us to take with you on your travels," Château Bonbon owner Wendy Taylor said.

"Whether it’s Barry, Bognor, Benidorm or Barbados, just take a photo of it and post it or message it to us."

Ms Taylor said that the best photo will win one of "our fab Chocolate Box Bouquets".

How much did the Chepstow Baked Potato cost?





The sculpture was unveiled as part of celebrations marking the 10th anniversary of the Wales Coast Path on Monday, March 27.

Monmouthshire County Council has revealed that the Chepstow Baked Potato set them back £6,000.

If we take a normal-sized baked potato to cost around £5, that equates to a veritable banquet of 1,200 baked potatoes.

Plans for Chepstow Potato Festival

Chepstow Town Council have revealed plans for the Chepstow Potato Festival.

This is not a half-baked idea, as the council have already thought up a plethora of ideas for events which could be held at the festival.

The idea was tabled by the Mayor, councillor Margaret Griffiths, who said: "As the town council we can ignore the response and allow the publicity to die down or popularise the Baked Potato, publicise it and promote Chepstow through a Potato Festival involving the community."