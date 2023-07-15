The winners of the South Wales Schools and Education Awards, in association with New Directions, were announced at a glittering ceremony at Chepstow Racecourse on June 28.

Kirsty Silcox from Ysgol Bro Sannan in Bargoed was crowned Teaching Assistant of the Year sponsored by National Grid at the awards.

Kirsty Silcox with her award (Image: Ysgol Bro Sannan)

National Grid corporate communications manager Michael Clark presented the schools' deputy head teacher Lisa Young with the award due to Ms Silcox being unable to attend the ceremony.

At the ceremony the crowd was told how Ms Silcox, who has been at the school for 17 years, “thrives on making a difference to her pupils, often using her spare time to research activities and strategies to share with colleagues.”

Described as “everyone’s rock” Ms Silcox has also set up a choir “many members of which have additional learning needs, and boosts staff morale with a ‘shout-out wall’ for positive affirmations.”

Ms Silcox told the Argus how she is “very fortunate” to have worked at Ysgol Bro Sannan for so many years.

South Wales Schools and Education Awards winners (Image: Malgorzata Szydlik)

Ms Silcox said: “I have been working in the education sector as a Learning Support Assistant for 17 years. I am very fortunate to be working at Ysgol Bro Sannan for all of these years.

"As much as I respect and admire teachers in their never-ending role, being a TA has given me the opportunity to spend time with our pupils on a one-to-one basis, supporting them with their educational needs and emotional needs.

“I have been so fortunate that my management team has given me opportunities to develop myself professionally by training me up to become a Licenced Thrive Practitioner and ELSA (Emotional Literacy Support Assistant) trained to be able to support and nurture so many of our pupils. They understand the importance of our pupils wellbeing which has always been a passion of mine and to ensure that all our pupils thrive.

Kirsty Silcox with her Ysgol Bro Sannan colleagues (Image: Ysgol Bro Sannan)

“A big thank you to my management team Mr Hallett, Mrs Young, Miss Lewis and Mr Darch for nominating me and believing in my contribution to our school.

“One thing I will say about Ysgol Bro Sannan it isn't just an education setting, we are a family made up of love, support and humour to ensure a safe place for everyone who walks through our doors.

“My last thank you goes to all of the pupils, past and present, they are the ones I have learnt the most from, they have challenged me, made me cry, laugh, but have never surprised me from what they have achieved during their journey with us.”

Also at the award ceremony St Albans RC High School in Pontypool was crowned Secondary School of the Year whilst Beca Griffiths from St Martins in Caerphilly was crowned Secondary School of the Year.

