The ex-Dancing on Ice judge, 56, was set to appear alongside a stream of other celebs including Matt Hancock, Bianca Gascoigne and Anthony Ogogo in the upcoming Channel 4 series.

The actor and performer had started filming in New Zealand last week but, The Sun has reported that he quit the programme an hour after filming began.

A source told The Sun: “John’s exit from Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins will go down in the show’s history as the fastest ever.

Channel 4's Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is due to air this Autumn. ( David Parry/PA) (Image: David Parry/PA)

“They’d all got kitted up in their uniforms and had started filming in New Zealand when he chose to walk out.

“It is an incredibly mentally and physically challenging television show and the task they were facing was difficult.

“Most of the stars were shocked when after 30 minutes John said he did not want to take part any longer.

“He left pretty much then and there. It was all a bit strange and naturally, the producers who make the show weren’t best impressed to see one of their biggest stars turning on their heel and quitting before an hour was up.”

The actor returned to the hotel where the famous faces were quarantining but is thought to have now flown back to the UK, The Sun has reported.

The programme marks a major comeback for Barrowman after he was sacked by ITV's Dancing On Ice in 2021.

The broadcaster removed the actor from the judging panel following reports that he had repeatedly exposed himself on the BBC's Doctor Who and Torchwood sets.

When will Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins be on TV?





The Channel 4 endurance show has begun filming and is expected to star Rachel Johnson, Bianca Gascoigne and Anthony Ogogo among others.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is expected to air later this autumn.