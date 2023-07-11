Myers first spoke about his diagnosis on an episode of their podcast Agony Uncles in 2022.

At the time, he said: “Anyway Kingy, I’ve got to come clean now, I haven’t been too well recently and basically, I’ve got to have some chemo, you know all this anyway, so this year is going to be a bit quiet for me.

“I’m not going to be filming, some of the festivals I’m not going to be able to go to, some I may be OK but this year’s a bit of a write-off for us.”

Since then, the 65-year-old has been undergoing treatment including chemotherapy.

However, in recent months the cooking duo has appeared on our TV screens once more, including guest slots on ITV’s This Morning and stopping off at food festivals.

The on-screen couple recently revealed they are currently travelling around the country filming their new TV series Hairy Bikers Go West after a two-year break.

It will celebrate people, food and everything in between from Scotland right down to Devon.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post as they return to Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival, Myers said: “I’ve had to learn to walk again and ride my bike again, and to get on my bike again with Kingy in the sunshine brought tears to both our eyes.”

King added: “It’s been an emotional rollercoaster for everybody who loves and cares about Dave.”

Si King says Dave Myers' cancer diagnosis was ‘so distressing’

King previously spoke openly to The Times about his close friend’s cancer diagnosis, saying: “I can’t even verbalise it, it’s so distressing. It’s very difficult to verbalise. I’m sorry, because I know this is an interview, but I’m finding it very hard.

"There’s a sense of loss, but there’s also that sense of hope, you know, knowing my mate as I do. He’s a scrapper. He’s a fighter. But there were certain points that I thought, ‘Where’s it going to go? What is happening to my friend?’”

As well as losing his hair and nails, Myers went on to explain that during treatment he had no appetite and suffered from nausea but his cancer is "going the right way."

King was asked by Myers’ wife Liliana Orzac to stay with him for a few days while he was “mid-chemo.”

The 56-year-old said: “He was very, very, very unwell. And it’s funny, you know, when you see somebody you love so much in so much distress, it’s very hard to know what to do. My character and personality is naturally, I just want to fix it. I just want to fix it. I get very distressed when I can’t.”