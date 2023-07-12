With plans to open a coffee and wine bar approved in March 2022, many fans of caffeine (or a tipple) have been eagerly awaiting the opening of the new business in the unit which formerly housed estate agent Luscombe & Co on Newport’s Bridge Street.

And the wait is nearly over – the building has been renovated, staff have been hired and trained, and the finishing touches are now in motion.

What is Coffee at 26?





Coffee at 26 will be a coffee shop by day and a wine bar in the evening – offering an array of specialist wines not available in shops, which will change along with the seasons.

It will initially open between 7.30am and 6pm on weekdays and Saturdays but, once settled, the venue will open later on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays allowing customers to enjoy wine and cocktails, along with cheese and meat.

Coffee will be stocked from Hard Lines Coffee which is roasted in Cardiff; Coffee at 26 is the only place in Newport offering this range.

The venue also has a license to serve alcohol from 8pm.

When is Coffee at 26 opening?





There will be a soft launch on Thursday, July 13, with the venue opening to the public on Friday, July 14.

Will there be food?





While Coffee at 26 is on the ground floor of the business there is also a kitchen downstairs where fresh food will be prepared.

There will be gluten-free options along with options for those on a plant-based diet.

What does the building look like?





The new shop front is likely to have been welcomed by many, with the previous red and white one (when it was an estate agent) having an “adverse impact on the area” according to a Newport City Council planning officer.

Inside, the business has a high-end feel to it – not unlike some of the places one would visit in London – and includes handmade panelling and a bar made with sustainable materials.

Chandeliers on the panelled ceiling bring some sophistication to the venue, with a fireplace creatively used to store numerous wine bottles – a quirky touch, with more bottles to be added ahead of the grand opening.

There are also lanterns and funky bulbs in the window.

Above the counter is a wine glass and bottle rack, with more drinks stored in the counter and behind the bar.

There’s an array of seating, including bars with stools, round tables with chairs, and a particularly cosy looking yellow armchair.

Even the toilet facilities – which Spice Girl Geri Halliwell got changed in during a recent visit – is stylish with monochromatic tiling and plenty of mirrors.

Is Coffee at 26 on social media?



