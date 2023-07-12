National retailer The Range is opening its new store at the Lakeside Retail Park in Brynmawr on Friday, August 4, at 9am.

The planning application for The Range was approved by Blaenau Gwent County Borough planning committee at a meeting on Thursday, April 20.

The meeting revealed that the new store will create 63 new jobs for the area.

The store will be located at Lakeside Retail Park, Blaina Road, Nantyglo, and will take over the former site Peacocks and Home Bargains shop after they were merged to create one store.

The new store has been completely renovated and will feature all departments and products expected at the Range, from DIY accessories, garden furniture, tools and accessories, cleaning products, an Iceland food aisle for essentials, to accessories for the home.

The grand opening will include exclusive offers for shoppers, who can find all their favourite range products in the new store.

Full opening hours of the store will be confirmed soon, meanwhile the nearest stores can be found at Docks Way in Newport, or Newport Road and Culverhouse Cross in Cardiff until it opens in three weeks time.