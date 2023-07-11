The UK Ministry of Defence's (MOD) Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S) has placed a significant order for 155mm artillery shells with BAE Systems.

This, they say, will increase the UK’s stockpile and deliver an eight-fold increase in production capacity.

As part of an initial £190 million contract increase, BAE Systems will significantly increase production of the NATO-standard round.

This, in turn, will lead to the creation of more than 100 new jobs in South Wales and the north-east of England.

This significant investment will allow BAE Systems to invest in new and expanded facilities at Glascoed in Monmouthshire and Washington in Tyne & Wear.

155mm shells are fired from heavy artillery systems such as Archer, which DE&S has procured from Sweden to replace the AS90.

DE&S, the procurement arm of the MOD, has been heavily involved as NATO nations have provided millions of rounds of ammunition and game-changing equipment to Ukrainian armed forces in their fight against the Russian invaders.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak confirmed the increase in the UK’s 155mm production capacity ahead of the ongoing NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Defence secretary Ben Wallace said: “The production of 155mm shells is a demonstration of our commitment to invest in our armed forces and sovereign manufacturing capabilities.

“This is good news for the Army and British jobs, creating hundreds of highly skilled jobs in the north of England and Wales, and ensuring our military can deliver maximum effect on the battlefield.”

Ed Cutts, DE&S Director Weapons, said: “As we continue to help Ukraine repel the Russian invasion, it is crucial we not only replenish the UK’s weapons and ammunition stocks but also increase operational stockpiles so that our armed forces can protect our nation and our allies."