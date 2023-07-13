A WOMAN has been banned from driving after she was caught drug driving with a cocaine derivative in her blood at a supermarket.

Sarah Parfitt, 38, was arrested at Tesco on Lower Bridge Street in Pontypool, Newport Magistrates' Court was told.

The defendant pleaded guilty to drug driving in a Skoda Fabia on January 17.

Parfitt, of Molescombe, Fairwater, Cwmbran was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

She was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.