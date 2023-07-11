Today (July 11) marks the 28th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide which took place in 1995.

The Srebrenica killings were the bloody crescendo of Bosnia’s 1992-95 war between the Bosnian Serbs and the country’s two other main ethnic populations — Croats and Bosniaks.

On 11 July 1995, Bosnian Serbs overran a UN-protected safe haven in Srebrenica.

They separated at least 8,000 Muslim Bosniak men and boys from their wives, mothers and sisters, chased them through woods around the ill-fated town, and slaughtered them.

This is the only acknowledged genocide since the Holocaust.

A minute's silence was observed today to remember the genocide in Srebrenica in 1995.



As we remember the abhorrent events in Srebrenica, we should reflect on how we can all contribute to safe, cohesive communities. pic.twitter.com/30tVbFRyup — South Wales Police & Crime Commissioner (@commissionersw) July 11, 2023

People and groups across the UK, and the world, have today paid their respects to those thousands that lost their lives during the genocide 28 years ago.

The South Wales Police and Crime Commision today held a minutes silence to mark Srebrenica Memorial Day while MPs and mayors from counties across the UK have posted messages of support on social media.

Wales even has its own charity - Remembering Srebrenica Wales.

The charity remembers the Srebrenica genocide and works to illuminate hate and prejudice in Wales.

Why are Cardiff Castle and other landmarks green?





💚 Tonight, we will be illuminating #Cardiff landmarks green, and Cardiff Castle will be flying the @SrebrenicaWales flag to remember over 8,000 mainly Muslim men and boys murdered in the #BosniaGenocide in #Srebrenica 28 years ago.@SrebrenicaUK pic.twitter.com/xt6nFniCxv — Cardiff Council (@cardiffcouncil) July 11, 2023

Cardiff Council will tonight pay their respects to the 8,000 people that lost their lives in the 1995 event.

They will commemorate the occasion by lighting up Cardiff Castle and other landmarks in green while flying the Srebrenica flag.