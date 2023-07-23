Sallie Slade and Paddy Landers are founder members of what was initially called the Cwmbran Support Group of St David's Foundation.

Now the pair, along with some 25 other women, continue to raise funds for Newport-based St David's Hospice Care and are also part of Soroptimist International Cwmbran & District.

Joint presidents this year, Paddy and Sallie joined the Soroptimists some 20 years ago after initially attending meetings for St David's Hospice Care cheque presentation events.

Ms Slade said: "When my late mother passed away in 1977 there was nothing like St David's Hospice Care. The hospice started two years later and I have been involved in helping raise funds, along with many other members of the Cwmbran support group, ever since.

"SI Cwmbran & District has organised a host of events over that time which have been a lot of fun and have involved many, many people. We have raised some £25,000 for the hospice in those years.

"We have raised probably double that for other charities we have supported including Medaille Trust , Mary’s Meals, Guide Dogs for the Blind, St Anne’s Hospice, Sight Cymru, and Alzheimer's, to name just a few.

"For at least 25 years the main fundraising event each year for St David's Hospice Care has been a 'Strawberry and Fizz' lunch held at the Glen yr Avon Hotel, in Usk. Owners, Mr and Mrs Clark, were very supportive because the money being raised was for the hospice, which they supported.

"One year, when the weather was very inclement, people sat on the stairs and they opened up the bedrooms for people to sit in. We even had 20 people in the bridal suite. I believe it added to the enjoyment - certainly people still remember it many years later.

"One of the early and very successful fundraisers was the production of a recipe book. Called, Our Favourite Food Fare, the 48-page book was packed with all sorts of recipes. It sold like ... well, hot cakes.

SI Cwmbran & District, which currently has a membership of 27 women, meets on the second Monday of the month at Greenmeadow Golf Club, Cwmbran, at 7pm. The majority of the meetings take the form of a short business meeting followed by an interesting speaker ending with light refreshments and a chance to socialise.

Ms Slade said: "Fun is the first three letters of fundraising so we try to only do those sort of events which involve fun! One of the most popular things that we stage are musical events. In fact we booked Only Men Aloud before they became really famous and won the Last Choir Standing.

"We also have fashion shows, lunches, afternoon teas, arrange trips, have sales of pre-loved items and jewellery, that sort of thing.

"As Soroptimists we undertake projects and raise awareness of current social issues affecting women and girls. We have run public meetings and attended events on diverse issues such as modern day slavery/trafficking; gender-based violence; teenage girls and alcohol; fish and chip babies in liaison with Life for African Mothers and have been involved in lobbying on a number of relevant subjects."

The group also supports dementia charities by raising money and volunteering, with more than £7,000 raised to date.

And it has also been instrumental in setting up and running ArtRegen in Pontypool.

Ms Slade said: "Since the Grange University Hospital opened we have established a relationship to support them, and have provided them with Comfort Teddies and baby clothes."

Founded in 1921, SI is a global volunteer movement with a network of around 66,000 club members in 120 countries.

The membership works on grassroots projects which help women and girls achieve their individual and collective potential, realise aspirations and have an equal voice in communities worldwide.

Ms Slade said women should join the group as they can join other women who want to make a difference while having fun and making friends.

For more information go to www.sigbi.org/cwmbran.

The group is planning an evening of musical entertainment with Harmonize on Friday, October 13 at Ponthir Village Hall and a Sunday lunch in March 2024 at Greenmeadow Golf Club, Cwmbran.

Kris Broome, of St David's Hospice Care, said: "The work that the Cwmbran Group and the Soroptimists do in partnership to aid the hospice is simply magnificent. Only recently they handed over a cheque for a further £1,500.

"The money raised by the group, the events they have staged and the awareness that this has created over the very many years that they have been operating, is priceless.

"We are enormously grateful for all that they have done and that they continue to do to support the hospice in the work that we do throughout the community of Gwent and south east Wales, including south Powys."