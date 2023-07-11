Maths teacher Jamie Sansom, from Newport, suffered a single stab wound at Tewkesbury Academy in Gloucestershire at just after 9am on Monday.

The 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged on Tuesday evening with section 18 attempted wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article on school premises.

He will remain in police custody overnight before appearing at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The academy was locked down and two neighbouring schools were also asked to shut their doors as a “precaution” following the incident, Assistant Chief Constable Richard Ocone, of Gloucestershire Police, said.

Mr Sansom, who was discharged from hospital on Monday evening, said speculation he was intervening in a fight between students is “simply not true”.