Isabelle Coulson and Ross Phillips, both sergeants, were among the first to attend the scene of the attack at an address in Penyrheol, Caerphilly, in November 2021.

They managed to distract the dog and enter the property where, tragically, they found 10-year-old Jack Lis had died from his injuries.

The dog, an American XL Bully breed named Beast, then tried to escape the house, but Sergeant Phillips managed to keep the animal inside, protecting other members of the public.

"The brave actions undertaken by both officers show their complete selflessness and dedication to their roles as police officers," said Matthew Candy, who chairs the Gwent Police Federation.

"Both Isabelle and Ross acted professionally in such dreadful circumstances, and they did all they could to preserve life.

"They showed compassion and care for the victim but also did all that they could to protect the public and their colleagues on who attended this tragic incident.

"On behalf of our federation branch, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Jack's family and friends."

Gwent Police sergeants Ross Phillips and Isabelle Coulson (Image: Gwent Police)

Two people from the Caerphilly area were later jailed after they admitted offences relating to the ownership of the dog that was responsible for the fatal attack.

Brandon Hayden, 19, of Pen Y Bryn, Penyrheol, was sentenced to a total of four years and six months in prison; and Amy Salter, 28 of Llanfabon Drive, Trethomas, was jailed for three years.

For their efforts to save Jack, sergeants Coulson and Phillips have received nominations for the National Police Bravery Awards 2023.

Gwent Police's assistant chief constable Mark Hobrough said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Jack, who sadly died as a result of this harrowing and shocking case which has left a huge impact on our communities.

"Both of these sergeants showed outstanding bravery.

"Their actions exemplify the character and professionalism of officers across the country who place themselves into dangerous or life-threatening situations.

"Isabelle and Ross are both a credit to policing and I would like to congratulate them, on behalf of Gwent Police, for their nomination."