Hailed as a hero, teacher Jamie Sansom was taken to hospital with a single stab wound after being allegedly attacked at Tewkesbury Academy in Gloucestershire just after 9am on Monday.

Mr Sansom said he is “recovering well” and hopes to be back in the classroom before the summer break. He is moving to a new school at the end of the year.

The Newport teacher also shut down rumours that he was intervening in a fight between students.

Newport teacher Jamie Sansom (Image: PA)

Mr Sansom said: “On police advice, I can’t comment in detail about what happened, but I do want to address some misinformation which has been circulating in coverage of yesterday’s incident.

"It is simply not true to say that I was intervening in a fight between students. In my view, there was no point at which Tewkesbury students faced any direct threat.

“I am pleased to say that I am recovering well. I was well looked after at Gloucester Royal, and by the police, and I’m grateful for that. My thanks to everyone who helped put me on the road to what is expected to be a full recovery.

“I have received more than one hundred messages of support, which has been a big boost. It was hugely uplifting to know I had that support behind me, and I want to thank all of my colleagues and the parents at Tewkesbury Academy who have taken the time to reach out. It has meant a lot.

“I hope to be well enough soon to visit the school to thank people in person. And if doctors give me the all-clear, I hope to be back in the classroom before the summer break.

"I’m due to move to a new school at the end of the year, and it would mean a lot to me to have the opportunity to say goodbye before I move on.”

Mr Sansom has taught maths at the school since 2017.

The academy was locked down and two neighbouring schools were also asked to shut their doors as a “precaution” following the incident, Assistant Chief Constable Richard Ocone, of Gloucestershire Police, said.