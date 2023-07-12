Maths teacher Jamie Sansom allegedly suffered a single stab wound in a corridor at Tewkesbury Academy at just after 9am on Monday.

The 15-year-old who cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged with section 18 attempted wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article on school premises.

Newport teacher Jamie Sansom (Image: PA)

The teenager remained in police custody overnight and will appear at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court today, he was arrested in the nearby Stoke Orchard area at 11am on Monday.

Mr Sansom said he is “recovering well” and hopes to be back in the classroom before the summer break, he is moving to a new school at the end of the year.

The academy was locked down and two neighbouring schools were also asked to shut their doors as a “precaution” following the incident, Assistant Chief Constable Richard Ocone, of Gloucestershire Police, said.