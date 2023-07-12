The animal welfare charity released new figures today – Wednesday, July 12 – as part of their Cancel Out Our Cruelty campaign. The figures saw that there have been a total of 55 incidents of dog fighting investigated by the RSPCA since 2019 in Wales and 1,156 when adding the England figures in.

The figures showed that in 2022, there were 25 incidents in Wales, which was an increase from 10 in 2021.

So far in 2023, they have investigated five in Wales, with one in Pembrokeshire and two in both Rhondda Cynon Taf and Wrexham.

Pembrokeshire recorded no cases of dog fighting in the previous years.

Ian Muttitt, RSPCA dog fighting expert and special operations unit chief inspector for Wales, said: “Sadly we are back seeing pre-pandemic levels of dog fighting incidents.

“Across England and Wales, we were seeing an average of 19 incidents investigated every month in 2019 and that has risen to a shocking 31 a month so far this year. While last year in Wales there was a notable increase in dog fighting incidents.

“It’s staggering that something which has been illegal for almost 200 years which most people would consider consigned to history is still so rife.

“Dog fighting, which is connected to organised crime, is just one of the many acts of cruelty we see every year. The RSPCA is the only charity rescuing animals and investigating cruelty in England and Wales with a team of frontline rescue officers, specialist vet teams and a network of animal care centres and branches working tirelessly to save animals and provide rehabilitation to animal victims.”

“The dog fighting world is a dark and secretive place. It could be happening in an inner-city warehouse next door to your office or on a rural farm in your quiet village.”

Dog fighting was outlawed in England and Wales in 1835. Many of the dogs used are not found and those that are rescued are usually identified as banned breeds under the Dangerous Dogs Act and therefore cannot be legally rehomed.

The RSPCA have suggested the following signs that dogs could be involved in dog fighting:

A dog has lots of scars on its face, front legs, hind legs and thighs.

Dog has puncture wounds and/or mangled ears.

Dogs hidden away in outbuildings or kennels and not exercised in public.

Any potential signs of dog fighting should be reported to the RSPCA or to the police.