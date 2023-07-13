A MAN is to stand trial after he pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.
Carl Hodge, 40, from Newport has denied allegations claimed to have been committed in the city.
The defendant, of Gaer Vale, is due to go on trial on November 27.
Hodge was remanded in custody after appearing before Newport Crown Court.
