A DRIVER has been arrested after a 12-year-old pedestrian was allegedly hit by a car near a Newport school.
The incident happened in Elaine Crescent, near St Julians School, at around 3pm on Tuesday.
The pedestrian involved was taken to hospital, where she was treated for her injuries.
A Gwent police spokesperson said "the car involved did not stop at the scene but a 68-year-old man was later arrested".
He was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, of driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drink or drugs, and of failing to stop following a road traffic collision.
The driver has since been released under investigation.
Police are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
"Anyone with any information can call police on 101, quoting 2300230514, or you can direct message [the force] on Facebook or Twitter," the spokesperson for Gwent Police said.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
