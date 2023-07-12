FIREFIGHTERS spent more than 24 hours battling a wildfire in Abertillery at the weekend.
Multiple crews from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, along with other emergency service colleagues, were called to a wildfire in St Illtyd, Abertillery.
The incident was first reported on Friday, July 7, at 7.44pm, with firefighters on site until the following evening.
The open fire spread across ten hectares of land and could be seen from as far as Croespenmaen in Caerphilly.
A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue service said: “At approximately 7.44pm on Friday, July 7, 2023, we received reports of a wildfire in St Illtyd, Abertillery.
“Multiple crews attended the scene alongside emergency service colleagues. Special equipment such as fire beaters and knapsack sprayer were used to manage the category 2 wildfire, which spread to approximately 10 hectares of land.
“A stop message was received at approximately 8.50pm on Saturday, July 8, 2023.”
