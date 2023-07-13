An “infatuated” Andrew Simonds was unable to accept rejection and would constantly follow the woman around after she ended their romantic relationship.

The victim was initially puzzled as to how the 59-year-old from Newport knew where she was all the time.

He took a picture of her and sent it to her on WhatsApp after her and a friend went to the theatre in Bristol.

Simonds did a similar thing when she was dining at an Indian restaurant near a McDonald’s in Newport.

Prosecutor Gareth James told the city’s crown court: “The defendant sent her a message which said, ‘I fancy a Big Mac followed by a curry.’”

When she was going on holiday from Bristol Airport she was sent a text from Simonds which read: “Have a safe flight.”

He also followed her on her way to work one morning when he was driving a white van and came within inches of her bumper in Caerleon.

“He swerved in front of her vehicle and then caught out and started shouting and screaming at her when she was inside her car,” Mr James said.

“The defendant was unable to cope with the fact that she had ended their relationship.”

She found the tracking device after looking under car.

Speaking of her ordeal, the woman said: “I’ve suffered a massive decline in my mental health.

“I constantly feel sick.”

Simonds, of Roman Way, Caerleon, Newport, pleaded guilty to stalking and dangerous driving between March and May.

He has five previous convictions, which include violence, but none for any related offences.

Richard Ace representing the defendant said: “The defendant now realises the relationship is over and regrets his actions.

“He is an individual who can remain crime free.”

His barrister added that his client suffers from mental health problems and had lost his job and his driving licence as a result of his conviction.

The judge, Recorder David Harris, told Simonds: “You were infatuated with your victim and you simply didn’t accept that the relationship was over.

“You invaded her life.

“The effect on your victim has been profound.

“She has a constant fear of being watched.”

He was jailed for 12 months but that sentence was suspended for two years.

Simonds must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and attend 30 sessions of a “Building Better Relationships” programme.

The defendant was banned from driving for three years and made the subject of a seven-year restraining order not to contact his victim.

He will also have to pay a £187 victim surcharge.