Sofia Andrioti became the company director of Jewel Balti, at 368 Chepstow Road in March 2022 and has renovated the premises from ceiling to flooring.

In May 2023 it was revealed that Newport City Council took Ms Andrioti's husband Aktar Miah, as well as his business partner Afzal Miah, and their business, Desi Kitchen (NPT) Ltd, to court, where they pleaded guilty to 53 "serious" food hygiene offences following an environmental health team inspection of Jewel Balti.

But Ms Andrioti says her husband was 'unfairly' prosecuted the council.

Sofia Andrioti with husband Aktar Miah (Image: Sofia Andrioti)

Ms Andrioti said: "The council is prosecuting my husband only because he was at the premises at the time of their visit."

She added her husband had left the business when the Covid-19 pandemic began, and was on the site helping out in January 2022 when health inspectors visited.

"He was there trying to help and now he is being prosecuted when he wasn't the director of the company or an employee," she said.

"After environmental health came in January 2022 me and my husband decided to close and refurbish the whole place and keep it as our own with no family or partnerships involved."

Inside the restaurants kitchens now (Image: Sofia Andrioti)

Prior to Ms Andrioti taking over the restaurant inspectors found a "significant cockroach infestation affecting equipment and food storage and preparation rooms", Newport City Council said.

Rats were "observed moving through holes in walls during the visit", and inspectors found a "rat infestation in the outside food and equipment rooms".

Ms Andrioti said the shocking report has "affected her mental health, family life and affected her financially" she is now hoping to salvage the restaurant, which now has a four-star food and hygiene rating.

'Maggots, cockroaches, and the conditions in a food room' at the time of the previous inspection (Image: Sofia Andrioti)

“Due to the poor level of hygiene the restaurant was in I have to be very strict with an end of day cleaning schedule, a weekly cleaning schedule and a pest control company, best in Wales who visit every two months," said Ms Andrioti.

“It has affected my mental health, my family life and of course financially.

“All staff members have been trained and obtained food safety level 2 and level 3 certificates.

“The restaurant now has a four-star food and hygiene.

“The premises have been completely renovated from ceiling to flooring including all store rooms, prep rooms and bin room.

A pest control company now visit the restaurant every two months (Image: Sofia Andrioti)

“The business has been part of the community for 27 years it was the jewel of Beechwood.

“The reason why I decided to take it upon myself is purely because of the good and supporting history of the restaurant and because of the sad situation it was put in. I thought if I take over and give it the TLC it needed then it can only go up.”

Jewel Balti now have a 4* hygiene rating (Image: Sofia Andrioti)

Ms Andrioti has also added steaks to the menu with the aim of “incorporating a British meal with the Asian tasting twist bringing something new and exciting for the community.”