The plan is to refurbish the tennis courts off Henllys Way for the sport and include netball and basketball courts.

Rachel Jowitt, the council's council’s strategic director of economy and environment, will review a report on Wednesday, July 19, asking her to approve the chosen contractor to do the work.

Funding has been secured from:

Tennis Wales (part of the Lawn Tennis Association): £94,316.03;

Sport Wales: £104,275;

Torfaen Council's contribution through section 106 funding: £22,473.23.

The tennis courts will be transformed with a £221,000 investment. Picture: Cwmbran Life (Image: Cwmbran Life)

Section 106 funding is money the council has received from developers who have built homes in an area to mitigate the loss of other facilities from new developments.

The report says that "contractors have been appointed by the Lawn Tennis Association (and Tennis Wales) using the Public Procurement Regulations 2015 procedure".

The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) has been given £21.9 million from the Department of Culture Media and Sport, and an additional £8.4 million from the LTA Tennis Foundation to refurbish park tennis courts across the UK by March 2024.

The extra funding from Sport Wales stipulates the courts must "accommodate additional sports, in this case basketball and netball".

The contractor named in the report is Blakedown Sport and Play.