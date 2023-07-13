IEUAN BAILEY, 24, of Ivy Dene Close, Trevethin, Pontypool was jailed for 14 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to two counts of stealing Moretti lager worth £16.29 from the Spar in Trevethin on June 17.

He must pay compensation and pay £85 costs.

NICKY HARRIS, 42, of Thornbury Park, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £877 in a fine, compensation, surcharge and costs after pleading guilty to stealing champagne worth £650 from Sainsbury’s in Cwmbran on August 28, 2022.

DANIEL REES, 29, of Park View, Bargoed, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 14 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis in his blood on Heol Brychan on January 27.

He was fined £200 and must pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER GAY, 35, of Penybont Road, Abertillery was banned from driving for 12 months after pleading guilty to driving whilst unfit through drugs and possession of ketamine on January 8.

He must pay £200 in fines, £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

DAMIAN BALDWIN, 33, of River Row, Cwm, Ebbw Vale was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Merthyr Road, Abergavenny on February 10.

He was fined £230 and must pay £85 costs and a £92 surcharge.

GARETH WILLETTS, 48, of Risca Road, Cross Keys was jailed for eight weeks after he admitted assaulting police officers Sergeant Andrew Phillips and PC Angharad Cornell, arson by setting fire to a mattress and criminal damage on July 2.

He must pay £4,000 compensation.

MELISSA BALL, 33, of Troy Way, Monmouth was banned from driving for 17 months after pleading guilty to drink driving with 82 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on June 18.

She was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

BEN DIGHTON, 35, of Marine Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cocaine in his blood on the A4046/Victoria Road on February 7.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

IVOR WILLIAMS, 38, of Attlee Way, Cefn Golau, Tredegar was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood in Pengam on January 29.

He was fined £350 and must pay £85 costs and a £140 surcharge.

CORY SZADE, 22, of Bedwellty Road, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for 17 months after pleading guilty to drink driving with 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, driving while disqualified on Dylan Avenue and possession of cocaine on June 16.

He must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was made the subject of a drug rehabilitation requirement and ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

MATTHEW MEYRICK, 41, of Mountain View, Pwllypant, Caerphilly was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted a public order offence in Bargoed on June 17.

He must pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

MARIUSZ MIODUSZEWSKI, 39, of Amy Johnson Close, Newport was banned from driving for 14 months after pleading guilty to drink driving with 47 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Somerton Road on June 19.

He was fined £306 and must pay a £122 surcharge and £85 costs.

CHARLES SPENCE, 55, of London Street, Newport must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted possession of heroin on July 2.

ANDREA WILLIAMS, 53, of Heron Drive, Penallta, Caerphilly was sentenced to a 12-month community order and was banned from driving for 17 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 199 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood on Greenfield Street, Bargoed on November 7, 2022.

She was made the subject of a rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay a £114 surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER BENNETT, 62, of Cae Gorlan Court, Abercarn, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide specimen for analysis.

He was fined £350 and must pay a £140 surcharge and £85 costs.

SHERIF ELSAYED, 45, Loftus Avenue, Newport was banned from driving for 17 months after pleading guilty to drink driving with 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Usk Way on June 17.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

VESELIN ODZHAKOV, 27, of Brynglas Drive, Newport was banned from driving for 17 months after pleading guilty to drink driving with 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the M4 motorway between Junction 23 and Junction 22 westbound on June 17.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.