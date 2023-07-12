The Jeremy Vine show host said on Twitter: "I’m starting to think the BBC Presenter involved in the scandal should now come forward publicly. These new allegations will result in yet more vitriol being thrown at perfectly innocent colleagues of his.

"And the BBC, which I’m sure he loves, is on its knees with this. But it is his decision and his alone."

Jeremy Vine's comment comes amid a rocky few days for the broadcaster which started when The Sun published a story alleging that a BBC presenter paid a teenager for explicit images.

— Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) July 11, 2023

However, since then, the young person's lawyer has refuted The Sun's version of events, dubbing the story "rubbish".

In a statement, he said: "For the avoidance of doubt, nothing inappropriate or unlawful has taken place between our client and the BBC personality and the allegations reported in the Sun newspaper are rubbish."

Despite this, The Sun said: "We have reported a story about two very concerned parents who made a complaint to the BBC about the behaviour of a presenter and the welfare of their child.

"Their complaint was not acted upon by the BBC.

"We have seen evidence that supports their concerns. It's now for the BBC to properly investigate."

Second young person comes forward with more allegations against BBC presenter

A second young person levied further allegations against the BBC presenter, saying he received threatening messages from the unknown star.

The pair were said to have met on a dating up before talking on other platforms.

When the person in their mid-twenties said that they knew who the presenter was and hinted at leaking the name publically, he claimed he received threats from the phone number used by the presenter.