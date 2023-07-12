Chepstow Festival of Arts was due to take place in the town centre this weekend (Saturday, July 15).

However, organisers have now confirmed that "it is with great sadness and after much careful consideration we have made the difficult decision to cancel".

This, they say, follows a warning from suppliers that the weather forecast includes high winds of 30 to 50 kph.

This, combined with possible thunderstorms, makes elements of this outdoor event potentially unsafe.

"Whilst we understand that this forecast may improve we have had to take into consideration the huge logistics involved, we cannot delay this decision," organisers said.

However, there may be hope for art lovers in Chepstow as the Festival of Arts organisers have also revealed that permissions for the town's seal trail are being finalised.

The trail was initially confirmed back in March of last year - immortalising popular town resident Sammy the Seal.

However, since then little has been heard of the potential trail.

Now it seems that it may come to fruition after all.

"We hope that we can use elements of the Festival plans in conjunction with the launch of the Seal Trail," the organisers said.

"We will start planning again for next year so watch this space for updates."