A THIEF who was caught shoplifting Lego worth £139.99 has been jailed.
Andrew Church stole the items from the Game store in Newport city centre.
The 39-year-old also pinched £20 of meat from Iceland and a £200 mobile phone belonging to Luke Parry.
Church, of Dickens Drive, Newport was sent to prison for 12 weeks after pleading guilty to three counts of theft before the city’s magistrates’ court.
The offences took place between June 3 and July 3.
The defendant was ordered to pay £359.99 in compensation.
