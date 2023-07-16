Newport Centre Pool and Slide

Summer wouldn't be complete without a trip to Newport Centre's pool with it's awesome water slide and wave machine. After paying just a few pounds to get in, you'd get a colour coded band with a key to wrap around an arm or ankle and enjoy two hours of great fun. A siren would sound at the start of the wave machine and you'd have to look out for colour-coded lights on the wall to know when your time in the pool was up.

Megabowl at Spytty Retail Park

This was the place to go in Newport for a birthday party. With numerous bowling alleys, there were also pool tables, arcade games and, who can forget, laser tag in the Zap Zone. This venue had neon lights, that crazy 90s print carpet and, occasionally, a mascot called Marshall.

Death-defying park equipment

In the days before health and safety took over, parks were filled with the most thrilling equipment that could actually leave you with an injury. But this only added to the appeal. Massive metal slides that turned volcanic-hot in summer, huge climbing frames over a concrete floors and superfast roundabouts were a thrilling addition to the nearest park. Above is the Big Slide in Pill where children can be seen jetting down the slide on bags to make them go faster. Below is Belle Vue Park in the 1980s with an obstacle course made of logs.

Barry Island day trip

Did you go on a day trip to Barry Island with family, friends, school, a local church or social club? The iconic beach resort is loved by all in south Wales and thousands of us visit through the summer months. From the golden sand of Whitmore bay to the thrills of the fairground or slot machines, the chips and the doughnuts - there's plenty to enjoy.

Tredegar Park paddling pool and splash park

This was the perfect spot to keep cool on a sunny day. The shallow pool was located just behind the playground and surrounded by picnic tables. The pool was turned into a splash pad for a few years before closing for good in 2014.

Blockbuster

In the days before streaming, you could access the latest films via home video rental. Back in the day we would spend hours walking up and down the aisles reading the back of every case before choosing a film to watch. But if you wanted a new release, you had to act fast before all copies were rented out.

Searching for SuperDragons

The SuperDragons were found all over the city. They were created as part of a community arts project celebrating Newport hosting the 38th Ryder Cup and the event was followed up in 2012 with more decorated fibreglass dragons appearing in the city.

You can still see some around the city, especially the one on the roof of Niche IFA next to the Brynglas Tunnels.

When they were in place, they attracted hundreds of people keen to tick off seeing them all.

Garden Festival Clock

Who could forget this fascinating clock that came from the Garden Festival in Ebbw vale and stood in John Frost Square throughout the 1990s.

The Garden Festival Clock – known as In the Nick of Time was a popular feature in Newport city centre, with many people watching when the clock would ‘collapse’ and reveal smoke or split apart to provide a show of skeletons, devils, cuckoos and angels on the hour almost every hour.

The 30ft stainless steel arch piece was designed by sculptor Andy Plant. The plan was for it to represent Newport at the Welsh Garden Festival in Ebbw Vale.

the clock now resides at the St Mowdens roundabout near the Glan Llyn development.