A GWENT brewery is in the top five most tagged breweries across the UK.
Newport’s own Tiny Rebel is the fifth most tagged brewery in the UK according to research commissioned by MrGmble.com.
Bradley Cummings and his brother-in-law Gareth Williams left their day jobs back in 2012 and founded Tiny Rebel.
The journey from a garage in St Brides to the multi-million-pound brewery in Rogerstone has been nothing short of spectacular.
Their beers have gone from only being available in Newport to appearing on supermarket shelves across the country.
Now the business is celebrating that they achieved a whopping 30,377 tags in the past year.
Bell’s Brewery in Belfast came first with Verdant Brewery Co in Penryn coming second.
Tiny Rebel, known for its vibrant and colourful aesthetic, quickly outgrew its first brewery at Maesglas, moving into the purpose-built unit in Rogerstone, also buying a building across the road so it can ‘future proof’ its base in the area.
The £2.6 million bar, venue and brewery opened in 2017.
