Emergency services across South Wales have been testing their preparedness for terrorism incidents this week, taking part in a live-play exercise in collaboration with Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP).

The exercise focused on a scenario involving a terrorist attack at a music event at Newport International Sports Village.

The multi-agency exercise involved:

Gwent Police;

West Midlands Police;

Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) HQ;

CTP Wales;

CTP West Midlands;

South Wales Fire & Rescue Service;

Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust;

St Johns Ambulance;

Welsh Government.

The operation took place over two consecutive days and involved around 300 people, including volunteers and members of the public.

The aim of the event was to ensure major incident plans are well practised and familiar in the event of a terror attack.

The exercise was not in response to any specific threat or intelligence, but is part of Counter Terrorism Policing’s regular testing and exercising programme, which sees similar events take place across the UK.

Assistant chief constable Mark Hobrough from Gwent Police said: “This was a welcome opportunity for Gwent Police to take place and support in a national CT exercise alongside our emergency services.

“We take exercises such as this very seriously in order to test our plans and ensure we are as prepared as possible in the event of a large-scale emergency.”

"Preparation like this is vital to ensuring we can continue to help keep communities safe.”

Assistant chief constable Wendy Gunney from Counter Terrorism Policing Wales said: “There is no current specific threat to Wales but we know that terror attacks could happen anywhere and at any time. We must be well prepared for that eventuality. This event was an opportunity for all agencies involved to work together collaboratively to test our response.”

How do I report suspected terrorism?





The public are crucial to the work of police forces and Counter Terrorism Policing in keeping people safe.

If you see something which doesn’t feel right, contact your local force or report it at gov.uk/ACT