Karen Laurie-Parry represented the ward of Bronlllys near Brecon on Powys County Council from 2017 to 2022.

Earlier this year the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales, Michelle Morris received a complaint that Ms Laurie-Parry had broken the Code of Conduct, and referred the report on to the President of the Adjudication Panel for Wales for adjudication by a tribunal.

The role of the Adjudication Panel for Wales is to consider whether elected members of councils and public authorities have breached their statutory Code of Conduct.

The Ombudsman said: “It was alleged that the former councillor had disclosed confidential information, made vexatious complaints and complaints without foundation amongst other allegations.”

The panel met last Thursday, July 6, to sift through the evidence and come to a judgment.

Following their deliberations, the panel concluded that that Ms Laurie-Parry had breached of paragraphs 4(b), 4(c), 5(a), 6(1)(a), 6(1)(d), 7(b)(i) and 7(b)(iv) of the Powys code of conduct during her time as a councillor.

The decision has been welcomed by the Ombudsman who said: “The Adjudication Panel for Wales concluded that the former member should be disqualified for 18 months from being or becoming a member of the authority or of any other relevant authority.”

Ms Laurie-Parry said: “I have to respect the decision even though it saddens me that the Adjudication Panel hearing took place behind closed doors.

“The pressure I have been under has affected my mental health and wellbeing.

“It’s an experience I don’t want to go through again and I don’t intend standing for election in the future.”