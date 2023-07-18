Tennis fans looking to become the next Serena Williams or Carlos Alcaraz can once again set up their match at the Tredegar Park tennis courts.

The courts re-opened last week.

Renovation works included a full refurbishment of the surface, which has been repainted, new nets and perimeter fencing, installation of new lighting and a gate access system.

Cllr Yvonne Forsey, cabinet member for climate change and biodiversity, said: “I’m delighted that we are now able to reopen the courts at Tredegar Park following completion of the renovation work.

Game, Set, Match: the new tennis courts at Tredegar Park (Image: Newport City Council)

“We know that having access to good quality sports facilities is important to our residents.

"That is why we’re grateful to both our funding and delivery partners for coming together to help us deliver these improvements.

“This renovation work will provide more chances for people to be able to play tennis at their local court, and hopefully inspire people to pick up a racquet and play.”

The renovation of the courts were funded in partnership by Newport City Council, Sport Wales, Tennis Wales, UK Government and the LTA Tennis Foundation as part of the LTA’s Parks Tennis Project.

The project is part of a nation-wide investment into refurbishing public tennis courts.

Owen Hatchway, assistant director for insight, policy, and public affairs at Sport Wales, said: “Making sport accessible is vital to ensuring that everybody can be active.

“Through our School Sport Survey, children and young people in Newport told us that they had a real demand for more opportunities to play tennis.

New tennis courts at Tredegar Park (Image: Newport City Council)

“So, we were delighted to respond to that ambition with funding to help make that happen.”

The new courts will host a local tennis league, giving people the opportunity to get involved in friendly and local competitions.

Players can book the Tredegar Park courts on the Newport Live and Tennis Wales website, which can be booked from £4.50 an hour.