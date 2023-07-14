The winners of the South Wales Schools and Education Awards, in association with New Directions, were announced at a ceremony at Chepstow Racecourse on June 28.

Emma Watt from St Martins in Caerphilly won the Above and Beyond Award sponsored by the National Grid.

Emma Watt on stage with National Grid’s, Education Liaison Officer, Nick South (Image: Malgorzata Szydlik)

Labelled as a ‘work mum’, National Grid’s education liaison officer Nick South presented the safeguarding lead with the award.

At the ceremony the crowd was told how Ms Watt "goes as far as ringing some vulnerable parents to help them prepare their children for the school day, and helps at the year seven cooking club".

Many parents, grandparents and siblings connected with the school have Ms Watt’s number on speed dial and trust her to handle their issues with sensitivity. The safeguarding lead is "always there for them, including during evenings and at weekends".

Emma Watt is the safeguarding lead at St Martins in Caerphilly (Image: Malgorzata Szydlik)

Speaking to the Argus Ms Watt said: “I am thrilled to receive the above and beyond award for my role at St Martins School. I consider myself very fortunate to work in such a nurturing environment, we have the most dedicated and hardworking staff.

“I love my job and feel fortunate to work with the best people and learners.

“To say I'm overwhelmed is an understatement. Thank you for a lovely evening and to those who took the time to nominate me.

Emma Watt collecting her award from National Grid’s, Education Liaison Officer, Nick South (Image: Malgorzata Szydlik)

“Big shout out to everyone who works in education, you're all amazing.”

Also from St Martins, Beca Griffiths took home Secondary School Teacher of the Year Award.

Ms Griffiths said: “To win the award for Secondary Teacher of the Year was a huge achievement after an incredibly challenging year, but the real reward is getting to be part of the team here at St Martins in a job that I love, with amazing children, families and staff. Being a teacher at St Martins means making a difference.”

